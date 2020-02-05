Isn't She Adorable? Throwback to Baby Beren Saat at the Age of 2

  1. Home
Published February 5th, 2020 - 08:46 GMT
The photo was from Saat's childhood (source: @berenn_saat Instagram)
A picture is spreading of Turkish actress Beren Saat, known in the Arab world as 'Fatima,' for her role in the series "Fatima Gul," which achieved high view rates in the Arab world based on a true story that occurred in Turkey.

The photo was from Saat's childhood, and it dates back to more than 33 years, to when she was only 2 years old.

Beren's features have not changed and are still same as before, as the actress did not undergo any plastic surgery and she relies on her natural beauty.

