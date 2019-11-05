It’s time for Dubai Watch Week

If you’ve been keeping your eye on the clock, you’ll know that Dubai Watch Week starts on 20 November. Founded in 2015 by Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, the celebration of all things horlogerie related returns for its fourth exciting edition.

Rolex steps forward this year for its first appearance at a regional watchmaking event with a fascinating exhibition on the iconic Oyster Perpetual Submariner model. Meanwhile, the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Geneve (GPHG), the only globally recognised industry awards body - likened to the Oscars of watchmaking - will showcase this year’s prize-winning models.

While innovation drives the industry, craftsmanship will always come first. Expert-led masterclasses showing techniques such as movement assembly, miniature painting and watch engraving are expected to draw large numbers during the week. Art enthusiasts will enjoy sessions hosted by Christie’s on Middle Eastern contemporary art and museum curation, followed by an auction.

Build up an appetite to learn about the impressive history and future of watches, while enjoying meals at delectable restaurants with special menus curated for the occasion.

Dubai Watch Week runs from 20-24 November 2019 at DIFC. Visit Dubai Calendar for the latest news on events in Dubai or download the Dubai Calendar app.