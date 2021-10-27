It Has Been 20 Years! Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Reunite

Drew Barrymore reunited with ex-husband Tom Green for the first time in nearly two decades.

Green joined his ex-wife and television personality Ross Mathews for the “Drew’s News” segment of Barrymore’s show.

Tom appeared on her show last year, but it was a virtual appearance due to strict COVID safety protocols. “This is much nicer than the green screen, by the way. I like this in-person.”

During his appearance, the duo took time to reminisce and reflect on their marriage which lasted from July 2001 to October 2002.

Drew‘s co-host Ross Mathews later asked how the exes felt about being together in-person again after all these years. “It’s sort of a little bit like an out-of-body experience,” Tom explained

“It’s very nice to see you. It does feel weird though.” “Not weird in a bad way,” he clarified.

“Weird In a good way … I actually think this is a nice way of reconnecting … it takes a little bit of the pressure off.” Drew then responded, “Well, I respect and love you.” “Love you, too,” Tom added.

They also reflected on the time their Beverly Hills home was destroyed during a house fire in 2001. “We’re standing up on the top of the hill - the house was in the canyons and when I’m watching the telephone poles explode. And the house was a barn. It was built out of wood- wood floors, walls, and ceiling. So it went like an ACME cartoon…. And I was just standing there in such shock,” Barrymore recalled. “And you like leaned into my ear and you started singing [the Entertainment Tonight theme].”

Following her marriage to Green, Barrymore married actor Will Kopelman in June 2012. The couple separated in August 2016. They share two daughters: Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.