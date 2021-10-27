It Has Been 20 Years! Drew Barrymore and Tom Green Reunite

  1. Home
their marriage lasted from July 2001 to October 2002.
Highlights
Drew Barrymore and Tom Green met on the set of Charlie‘s Angels and began dating in 1999

Drew Barrymore reunited with ex-husband Tom Green for the first time in nearly two decades.

Green joined his ex-wife and television personality Ross Mathews for the “Drew’s News” segment of Barrymore’s show.

Tom appeared on her show last year, but it was a virtual appearance due to strict COVID safety protocols. “This is much nicer than the green screen, by the way. I like this in-person.”

During his appearance, the duo took time to reminisce and reflect on their marriage which lasted from July 2001 to October 2002.

Drew‘s co-host Ross Mathews later asked how the exes felt about being together in-person again after all these years. “It’s sort of a little bit like an out-of-body experience,” Tom explained

“It’s very nice to see you. It does feel weird though.” “Not weird in a bad way,” he clarified.

“Weird In a good way … I actually think this is a nice way of reconnecting … it takes a little bit of the pressure off.” Drew then responded, “Well, I respect and love you.” “Love you, too,” Tom added.

They also reflected on the time their Beverly Hills home was destroyed during a house fire in 2001. “We’re standing up on the top of the hill - the house was in the canyons and when I’m watching the telephone poles explode. And the house was a barn. It was built out of wood- wood floors, walls, and ceiling. So it went like an ACME cartoon…. And I was just standing there in such shock,” Barrymore recalled. “And you like leaned into my ear and you started singing [the Entertainment Tonight theme].” 

Following her marriage to Green, Barrymore married actor Will Kopelman in June 2012. The couple separated in August 2016. They share two daughters: Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7.


