Is it Manipulation? Dwayne Johnson Rejects Vin Diesel's Plea to Join Fast & Furious 10

Back in November, Vin Diesel shared an Instagram post asking The Rock to rejoin the Fast & Furious franchise.

And on Wednesday, The Rock responded to the request in a new interview stating the Vin Diesel's proposal was an example of 'manipulation'

"I was very surprised by Vin's recent post," said Johnson. "This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly and privately that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."

"I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it," The Jumanji star continued. "We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible Fast & Furious franchise with gratitude and grace."

"It's unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I'm confident in the Fast universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former costars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter," Johnson added.

In the November post shared by Vin Diesel, the 54-year-old asked Dwayne The Rock Johnson to return to the franchise, "My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come."

Johnson and Diesel's feud first came to light in 2016 as they filmed the eighth part of Fast & Furious: The Fate of the Furious.

"There's no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one. My female costars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male costars, however, are a different story," Dwayne previously wrote in a now-deleted post, "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't."

"When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling — you're right." he continued.

In June, the feud resurfaced when producer Diesel said in an interview with Men's Health that "tough love" was at the root of his dispute with Johnson, suggesting the tension was enhanced to help their performances.

"We had to get there and sometimes, at that time, I could give a lot of tough love," Diesel explained. "Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I’d have to do in order to get performances in anything I’m producing."