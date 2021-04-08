It Is Not 'Ramez Mareed Nafsi'! Ramez Galal Reveals the Official Name of His 2021 Ramadan Prank Show

In the past few weeks, it was claimed that Ramez Galal's upcoming prank show will hold the name Ramez Mareed Nafsi (Ramez Is A Psychopath).

However, in the new poster that Ramez shared with his 10.1 million followers on Instagram, the Egyptian comedian has revealed the name to be Ramez A'alo Tar (Ramez's Lost His Mind).

In the new poster, Galal showed people falling from a high altitude towards a rounded pool like the one in circus next to a tall ladder, hinting a glimpse of this year's prank.

For the first time in the show's history, Ramez is filming the 2021 program edition in Saudi Arabia, unlike previous years where he usually filmed it in Dubai.

Twenty nine episodes have been already filmed, and the 30th episode is going to be a 'best of'. Duration of each episode is 22 minutes, and the show is aired on MBC Masr.

It was said that among artists who were victims of Ramez's prank; Ahmed Saad, Wizo, Sumaya al-Khashab, Zamalek goalkeeper Mahmoud Abdel-Rahim known as "Jensh", Al-Ahly player Mohamed Magdy known as "Qafsha", as well as Mohamed Hani, Marawan Mohsen, Ferjani Sassi, and Ashraf Bin Sharqi.