Italian Actress, Daria Nicolodi, Dies Aged 70

Daria Nicolodi has died aged 70.

The Italian actress, who was best known for her roles in ‘Deep Red’ and ‘Inferno’, has passed away, her daughter and fellow actress Asia Argento has confirmed.

Writing on Instagram, Asia said: "Rest in peace beloved mother. Now you can fly free with your great spirit and you won't have to suffer anymore. I will try to go on for your beloved grandchildren and especially for you who would never want to see me so grieved.

"Even if without you I miss the ground under my feet, and I feel I have lost my only true point of reference. I am close to all those who have known and loved her. I will always be your Aria, Daria.”

And following the news, Hollywood has reached out to pay tribute to Daria, as well as send their condolences to Asia.



Screenwriter Michael Varrati wrote on social media: "I'm thankful for the work of Daria Nicolodi. Her legacy shall continue to live on in all the vibrant, vicious hyper-colored majesty of the cinema. A true creator and one of Giallo's greatest grand dames. (sic)”

Whilst filmmaker Ted Geoghegan wrote: “Heartbroken over the loss of trailblazer Daria Nicolodi, who passed away earlier today at age 70 in her home in Rome. I am so thankful for all of the entertainment you gave us.”

Daria rose to fame working with filmmaker Dario Argento - whom she also enjoyed a relationship with, and had Asia with - as she acted in many of his movies, and even co-wrote ‘Suspiria’ with him.

Her relationship with Dario came to an end in the mid-80s, but she later starred in another one of his films, ‘The Mother of Tears’, alongside Asia.

Daria is survived by Asia.