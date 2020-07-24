It's Bedtime! Khloe Kardashian Thinks that Parents Should Keep 'Routine' with their Children.

Khloe Kardashian thinks "consistency is key" with motherhood.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star - who has two-year-old daughter True with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson - feels it is important that parents keep a "routine" with their children.

Asked about her parenting top tips, she said: "I do think consistency is key. I think whether you want to discipline or love - whatever - I think being consistent, and your kids crave consistency. They love routine.

True doesn't have to cry or wonder if something's going to happen. She knows after her bath, 'OK, I'm going to rest now, now it's bedtime.' I think they really crave some sort of routine or repetition."

And Khloe also feels it is important for moms and dads to be "in the moment" and shun technology for some quiet time with their kids.

Speaking on The Travis Stork Show, she added: Be as present as you can. Just be in the moment. I know with technology and phones and TV it's so easy to be distracted and everybody grabbing at you, especially during this time, too, I'm sure you're being pulled in a million different directions. But try to be as present as possible. Because it flies. It really does."

Khloe had previously shared her top tips for potty training, as she admits she doesn't believe in "bribing".

She said: "There's no right way, there's no wrong way [to potty train] ... I don't believe in bribing - I believe in incentives. Whatever your incentive is, it has to be only for potty time; it can't be throughout the day, or you're going to confuse them. You have to give them a reason to want to go on the potty. Every hour, I put her on the potty and we make it exciting ... I know when she starts going into a corner by herself ... I know what her actions mean ... like when she does her little potty squirm. Sometimes she doesn't but lately she's been really good about telling me."