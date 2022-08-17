It's Been 45 Years Since We Lost Legend Elvis Presley

It has been 45 years since the world lost the greatest musical legend, Elvis Presley.

On 16th of August 1977, Elvis Presley was found dead in his Graceland mansion in Tennessee, and was found by his then-fiancée Ginger Alden in the master bathroom. His daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was just next door. He was 42.

Earlier this year, on January 8th, Elvis would have turned 87 years old.

Remembering the late artist on his 45th death anniversary, scroll down for the tributes that were posted on Twitter.