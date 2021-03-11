It's Confirmed: Fares Karam Is Expecting.. Check Out the Sex and Name of the Unborn Baby

Lebanese sonsgter Fares Karam took part in Carpool Karaoke Arabia hosted by Lebanese anchor Wissam Breidy and filmed in Dubai.

At the beginning of the interview, Wissam Breidy asked Fares Karam why he has been absent and does not participate in interviews.

Fares said that when he's being hosted in a talk show, he makes 6 thousands mistakes and controversial statements, so it's better for him to release music hits and go viral without saying a word.

Karam added that he doesn't know how to lie, so he would be very honest which might cause him trouble, so he avoids interviews.

When asked about marriage and that he was already about to marry an a-lister star, Fares said that he married the woman he wanted to marry, and he picked the one he was convinced will be his partner for life.

During the episode, Fares Karam revealed that his wife is pregnant and they are expecting their first child. He said that they're expecting a girl, and they agreed to name her Mariam.

Going back in time, Fares recalled that he used to be paid 20 US dollars only to throw a concert, and now he charges $80,000 to throw a concert in Sweden.

Then Wissam Breidy played a judging game with Fares Karam, and asked him to pick celebrities based on categories.

Between Haifa Wehbe and Nancy Ajram, Fares picked Haifa as the beauty queen of female artists.

Then Karam picked Maya Diab over Myriam Fares to perform a duet with, saying that Maya is closer to him and she makes him laugh so much.

Nadine Njeim was picked by Fares as the most beautiful Lebanese artist over Cyrine Abdel Nour.

Finally, when Wissam asked Fares to pick Iraq'a number one artist between Kadim Al-Saher and Majid Al-Mohandes, Karam said that Majid is one eye and Abu Wissam (Kadim) is the second eye, choosing both of them.