It's a Family Affair! Najwa Karam Stuns at Her Niece's Engagement and Gets Emotional.. Watch

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam celebrated the engagement of her niece, Nour, who is the daughter of her brother Nicola Karam. The good news was announced on Instagram.

Najwa, known as Sun of the Song, published a picture with her niece on Instagram, with a caption that read:

"May you be blessed and this house lives a lasting joy, you are the sweetest princess".

Social media fans circulated a video of Najwa Karam dancing with her niece during the engagement ceremony.