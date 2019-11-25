  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. It's a Family Affair! Najwa Karam Stuns at Her Niece's Engagement and Gets Emotional.. Wa…

It's a Family Affair! Najwa Karam Stuns at Her Niece's Engagement and Gets Emotional.. Watch

Published November 25th, 2019 - 01:04 GMT
Najwa Karam celebrated her niece's engagement
Najwa Karam celebrated her niece's engagement (Source: @najwakaram Instagram)

Lebanese singer Najwa Karam celebrated the engagement of her niece, Nour, who is the daughter of her brother Nicola Karam. The good news was announced on Instagram.

Najwa, known as Sun of the Song, published a picture with her niece on Instagram, with a caption that read:

"May you be blessed and this house lives a lasting joy, you are the sweetest princess".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

‪Nchallah btethanni ya rabb w hal beyt y3iich far7a deeymi 🙏‬ ‪ya a7la princess 💖😘‬

A post shared by Najwa Karam (@najwakaram) on

Social media fans circulated a video of Najwa Karam dancing with her niece during the engagement ceremony.

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...