It's Getting Hot in Here! Nadine Njeim Kisses Qusay Khouli (Video)

Nadine Njeim sang to Qusay Khouli Happy Birthday (Source: nadinenassibnjeim - Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Qusay Khouli Disable alert for Nadine Njeim Follow >

Nadine Njeim, along with her new TV team, surprised her colleague Qusay Khouli on his birthday and she posted a video of the surprise to her social media.

Nadine Najim documented the surprise birthday celebration moment with a video and sang to Qusay, as she approached him and kissed him respectfully (and vice versa).

In the video, Khouli said he does not usually like to celebrate his birthday. Yet, he said that this celebration would be one that he will never forget.

Nadine Njeim and Qusay Khouli seemed not to have a dispute as some rumors tried to promote in the past, in an attempt to influence the reputation of their new series.