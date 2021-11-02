'It's Happening' Kristen Stewart Announces She's Engaged To Dylan Meyer

The actress shared the news that her girlfriend Dylan Meyer popped the question.

The couple got engaged after nearly two years of dating.

The beauty, 31, broke the news when on Howard Stern on Tuesday

“We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening.”

The Twilight star previously admitted that she wanted to marry Meyer in a 2019 interview with Howard Stern.

She told Stern that she very much saw marriage in her future with Meyer, saying she “can't f***ing wait” to propose to Meyer and would “absolutely” get married.

'I wasn't specific at all. It's not a given that I would be the one. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird f***ing gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was f***ing so cute,' said the cover girl.

The pair were first linked when they were spotted making out on a New York City stoop following Stewart’s breakup with model Stella Maxwell, whom she dated on and off for two years.

Kristen has previously dated supermodel Stella Maxwell, Sara Dinkin, St Vincent, Alicia Cargile, Rupert Sanders, Robert Pattinson, Michael Angarano and the late Anton Yelchin.

Kristen told InStyle in 2020 she felt 'pressured' being labelled a 'lesbian.'

'The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it’s like, "God, I’m 21 years old." I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I’ve been with. Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn’t like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery,' she shared.