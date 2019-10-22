  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'It's Not Going to Work'! Syrian The Voice Contestant Removes Her Hijab (Video)

'It's Not Going to Work'! Syrian The Voice Contestant Removes Her Hijab (Video)

Published October 22nd, 2019 - 12:22 GMT
Batoul I dont blame society for this It is a shock to everyone
Batoul: I don't blame society for this. It is a shock to everyone

Syrian The Voice contestant Batoul Binni has removed her hijab following her act in the 4th season of the popular talent last year.


Batoul said in a press interview that removing the hijab did not change anything in her personality.

She added: "Hijab and art do not work together.. and I would be going against the current."

"I don't blame society for this. It is a shock to everyone, but with time everything will change," she said.

Batoul Binni aspires to top the ranks of Syrian singers, having recently released several songs, including "Ya Najeh".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Batoul Bouni - بتول بني 🔹 (@batoulbouniofficial) on

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...