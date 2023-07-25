It's not true! Chef Burak's father breaks his silence amid fraud allegations

ALBAWABA - Chef Ismail Özdemir, the father of chef Burak Özdemir, has denied the allegations of selling the ownership rights of his son's restaurants to a foreign businessman without Burak's knowledge.

Ismail told foochia.com that what is being circulated in the media is an exaggeration and far from the truth, calling on his son Burak to return to his senses and put an end to the people trying to spread discord between them to serve their own interests.

Chef Burak's father explained that he still owns the Al Madina Restaurants chain in Turkey, and has not sold it to any party, commenting: "The restaurant chain is still in my name and has not been sold to anyone, neither Turkish nor foreign."

He continued: "The beneficiaries of spreading these rumors and inciting division between father and son are close to Burak, and they are trying in various ways to launch media campaigns and spread news that is contrary to the truth."

Chef Ismail Özdemir asked: "How can they not initiate these abusive attempts when Chef Ismail's restaurants have international fame and reap high financial and moral profits? They follow the principle of divide and rule, and this is what Chef Burak must be aware of."

In his revelations, Chef Ismail referred to previous statements made by his son Burak, when the latter confirmed that his father is the main owner of Al Madina Restaurants, and tried hard to support him to reach this level of people's love and international fame, in addition to the wealth he owns.

Chef Ismail revealed that he had previously bought two homes for his son in Ataköy, Turkey, and a luxurious villa in Acarkent, in addition to four luxurious cars, also pointing out that the profits of Burak restaurants outside Turkey belong entirely to his son.

And the father continued his speech: "Burak must be more aware and mature than all these fabrications against who wants and wishes him well since his birth. How can a father fight his son while he works hard day and night to bequeath all this property to him after a long life."

Chef Ismail confirmed that he does not want to enter the labyrinths of courts, considering that all these disagreements will disappear thanks to his wisdom and the maturity of his son Chef Burak.