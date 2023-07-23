Chef CZN Burak shares video after suing his dad

ALBAWABA - The smile on chef CZN Burak's face returns after sharing a series of sad videos on his Instagram account.

The sad videos shared by CZN Burak come after the lawsuit filed by him against his dad for fraud and exploitation of his name.

In the news stories and pictures shared by the Turkish chef, CZN Burak appeared in a better mentality, and the smile and laughter fills his face.

And the chef shared on his Instagram story a snippet of his new restaurant and wrote: "First Czn Chef Burak Restaurant İn İstanbul Opening September İn Vadi İstanbul Mall Thank you for your support"

This comes after İsmail Özdemir, Burak's father allegedly sold all restaurant rights to a foreign businessman for $41 million, who had told Turkish media that "My right is being defeated, this is not fraud..."

However, it was noted from the comments of some and some reports, that Burak's name and his properties belong to his father originally from 40 years when he inherited them from his grandfather.