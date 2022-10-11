It's Official! Kıvanç is One of The Most Famous Turkish Celebs

According to Famouspeople.com, actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is number three on the list of the most famous Turkish actors.

First on the list is Can Yaman, followed by Burak Ozcivit, who is married to German-Turkish actress Fahriye Evcen.

But Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is reportedly the most talked about Turkish celebrity, especially in the Middle east.

The 38-year-old is known for his charming looks and incredible talent, he starred in series such as Forbidden love, alongside Beren Saat, and gained huge fame after taking a part in the Drama series Gümüş (Noor and Muhannad) with Songül Öden.

Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is a model, actor, and a former basketball player, he was born in Adana, Turkey in 1983, Tatlıtuğ comes from a rich family of Bosnian origins.

Tatlıtuğ studied in Istanbul Kultur University and majored in Communication Designs-Multimedia and Cinema.

In 2002, The father of one won an award for the best male model in Turkey, but later on, he started focusing on his acting career after receiving a handful of offers to star in famous Turkish series.

Off-screen, Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is the youngest Unicef Goodwill Ambassador ever in the world and continues working for children.





By Alexandra Abumuhor