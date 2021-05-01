Itzy Unveils New Music Video

South Korean girl group Itzy is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Guess Who and a music video for the song "M.A.F.I.A. In the Morning" on Friday.

The "M.A.F.I.A. In the Morning" video opens with the members of Itzy posing among mannequins. The members then perform a hard-hitting dance routine as they sing about winning over a secret crush.

"M.A.F.I.A. In the Morning" is the title track from Guess Who, which also features the songs "Sorry Not Sorry," "Kidding Me," "Wild Wild West," "Shoot!" and "Tennis (0:0)."



Itzy will discuss the new album Friday in an interview with MTV's Friday Livestream at 5 p.m. EDT.

Guess Who is Itzy's first release since the single album Trust Me (Midzy), released in March.

Itzy consists of Yuna, Yeji, Lia, Ryujin and Chaeryeong. The group made its debut in 2019.