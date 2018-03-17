J-Lo Claims She's 'Not Forcing Marriage' With Boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez

(AGIF / Shutterstock)

Jennifer Lopez says she's not "forcing" marriage with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

The 48-year-old singer and actress discussed the prospect in the April issueof Harper's Bazaar, saying her relationship with the 42-year-old retired MLB player is in a "good" and "healthy" place.

"I do believe in marriage," Lopez told the magazine. "And I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship. But I'm not forcing anything right now. It's good, it's healthy; we communicate well."

"We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't," she added. "We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup."

Lopez previously said in an interview with E! News that her and Rodriguez's shared experiences give them a "special" understanding.

"He's so supportive," she said. "It's just a different kind of business, you know, and so, to have someone who understands it and wants to be there and you want to be there for them, it's a very special thing."

Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, and shares 10-year-old twins Emme and Max with Anthony. Lopez started dating Rodriguez in February 2017, and dedicated a song to him on their one-year anniversary last month.

"We've been together for one year today. I don't want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song's for you. I love you," she said before launching into her song "Us."



