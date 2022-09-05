Jad Shwery Talks About Love and Watching Porn

Lebanese singer, Jad Shwery guest starred on Youm7's TV channel, and during his appearance, he opened up about his love life.

Jad Shwery said: 'I don't believe that love only comes once in a lifetime, I wish love comes just once and that's it.''

He added: 'I get happy when I see people fall in love only once, I believe that is a beautiful thing. Right now, I am not dating anyone, I hear rumors about me being involved with someone, but I can promise you that if I found the right person, for sure I will open up about it.'

During the interview, Jad was asked about the international artists he wishes he could collaborate with, he said: ''I would love to work with Justin Timberlake, also Madonna, she was my childhood crush. I would also work with Ruby, she came back stronger than ever''

''I had the great honor of getting in touch with George Wassouf'' Jad Shwery continued, ''George talked to me more than once and told me that I am a great musician, and that I do great projects, and I am super proud that I got to work with him more than once.''

Jad Shwery said: ''I also worked with Walid Toufic in 'Doctor of Love', I worked with Carol Samaha, she is one of the people I love the most. And Wael Jassar, I am so proud of him because he has an awesome Lebanese voice, and everyone loves him.''

The Lebanese singer, Jad Shwery also opened up about previous rumors claiming that he watches porn, Jad said on the matter, 'the weirdest rumor I have ever heard about myself and it hurt me deeply was in 2008, when people said that I watch porn.''

He added: ''I don't know where they got their imagination from, and people believed that rumor, it hurt me deeply.''

"I'm a Pisces, that means I have a sixth sense, and I easily get lost in my feelings''



By Alexandra Abumuhor