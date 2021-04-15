Jada Pinkett Smith Ditches Her Signature Bikini in Favor of Hijab.. Did She Convert to Islam on the First Day of Ramadan?!

Who would expect that one day we would see Jada Pinkett Smith wearing a hijab?!

And the Red Table Talk host made our wishes come true when she chose to go decently stylish by sporting a demure attire while wrapping her hair with a covering veil.

With her 10.8 million followers on Instagram, Will Smith's wife welcomed both spring and the Holy Month of Ramadan by sporting a peachy hijab and embroidered blouse.



The beautiful star captioned the shot: 'I really think the color peach in the Middle East ... suits me.'

Followers hailed Jada's decent look and stressed that hijab looks good on her.

Among the comments were: 'Hijab is beautiful on you! Ramadan Mubarak!', 'Beautiful! Thank you for embracing the culture', 'Beautiful! Ramadan Kareem', '

'Ummm yesss it does', 'Yes, give us beautiful sacred peach energy', 'You look like a queen', 'Mashallah, You look great in a hijab!', 'Blending the Middle Eastern culture with her African American heritage. Lovely Jada, 'Suits you well', 'It suits everyone but you look amazing'.

However, one particular comment has sparked a lengthy discussion among the followers.

A follower named @ms_fine_wine wrote: 'Is she Muslim?'.

Answers differed between giving a response of Jada's religion, such as: 'i dont think so, shes in a country where women wear hijabs. I think shes doing it out of respect for the culture.'

While others went to accuse Pinkett Smith of cultural appropriation, writing things like: 'she cant wear it if shes not a Muslim, thats appropriation and she should know that.'

Many followers have defended their favorite star, and said that she's only respecting the culture of the hosting country.

'not true. Non Muslim people can wear hijabs. It's appropriation if the person is using another cultures clothing or item in a disrespectful manor. Some middle eastern countries find it rude if a woman is seen without a hijab even if they are not Muslim.'

'Im Muslim, I can be offended if I want. U dont know her intentions.'