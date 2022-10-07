Jada Pinkett Smith to Publish First Memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith will release a memoir in fall 2023.

People reported Thursday that Smith, an actress and the host of Red Table Talk, will publish her first memoir with Dey Street Books, an imprint of the William MorrowGroup at HarperCollins Publishers.

The untitled book "chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey -- a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power."

Smith will recount her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore, Md., and her rise to fame alongside her late friend 2Pac, along with her relationship and marriage to Will Smith.

"At the heart of this powerful book are two unexpected love stories, one being Jada's complicated marriage to Will Smith, the other being the one with herself," an official description reads.

Rolling Stone confirmed the news.

"The world has imposed many labels and narratives on Jada Pinkett Smith," Dey Street Books VP Carrie Thornton said in a statement. "This is down to the realities of our media landscape, but also the roles thrust upon women by culture. At the center of all the speculation and false stories is a woman who, like so many women, has had to reconcile her personhood with the needs of those she loves."

Smith is known for such films as Menace II Society, The Matrix Reloaded and Girls Trip. She has hosted the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk since 2018.

Smith and Will Smith married in 1997 and have two children together, son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 21. The couple made headlines in March after Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars following Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.