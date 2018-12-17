Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She Was Suicidal

Jada revealed that each and every day used to feel like an enormous struggle for her (Source: jadapinkettsmith / Instagram)

Jada Pinkett Smith felt "extremely suicidal" at the beginning of her career.



The 'Girls Trip' star has opened up about the "nervous breakdown" she went through when she moved to Los Angeles to become an actress, and how "success" made it "worse".



During Monday's episode of Jada's Facebook Watch series, 'Red Table Talk', she recalled: "I had gotten to LA and gotten a certain amount of success and realised that that wasn't the answer.





"[The success] wasn't what was going to make everything okay. [It] actually made this worse.



"I was extremely suicidal, I had a complete emotional collapse."



The 'Nutty Professor' star - who was joined by her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her 18-year-old daughter Willow Smith on the episode - admits that she didn't really understand what she was going through at the time as her emotions were "utterly out of control".



She continued:"It's like when you just don't have control over emotions, your thoughts, you feel completely and utterly out of control.



"I don't even think at that particular time I understood what I was going through.



"Now I know that it was what people would consider a nervous breakdown."



Jada recently spoke of her battle with severe depression "for years".



The 47-year-old actress - who also has son Jaden, 20, with husband Will Smith - confessed that waking up used to be the "worst part" of her day.



She shared: "I was severely depressed, severely. And that was something that I battled with for years. Waking up in the morning was like the worst part of the day."



She said: "By the time the evening time came I was at least like, 'OK, I'm good'. But then you go to sleep again and then you gotta ... you gotta restart."