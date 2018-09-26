Jada Smith Supports Husband Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith is showing her support for husband (Source: jadapinkettsmith / Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Instagram Disable alert for Jada Pinkett Smith Disable alert for Will Smith Follow >

Jada Pinkett Smith is showing her support for husband Will Smith ahead of a bungee jump on his birthday.

The 47-year-old actress voiced her admiration for Will in an Instagram post Tuesday prior to the actor's stunt over the Grand Canyon on his 50th birthday.

"Here is what I love most about you turning 50 @willsmith... you are soaring high in your freedom and have more authentic happiness than I've ever seen you have before. You deserve every bit of it!" Jada captioned a funny video.

"Keep flying and keep doing you!" she encouraged. "Happy Birthday Willard!!! You make 50 look good!"

Will agreed in March to bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon on his birthday. He posted a video on Instagram Tuesday as he made his way to the canyon.

"Okay y'all, it's actually happening! I'm the plane now headed to the Grand Canyon. I'm bungee jumping out of a helicopter. It's crazy," the actor said.

"My team is out there now -- they're testing everything, making sure it's straight," he added before showing a clip of a test run with a dummy.

Will will broadcast his jump on his YouTube channel at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. His children with Jada, 20-year-old son Jaden and 17-year-old daughter Willow, wished him a happy birthday on their own Instagram accounts.

"Happy Birthday Dad I Love You Man," Jaden wrote.

"Happy Birthday Dad LOVE YOU," Willow added.