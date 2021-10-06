Jake Gyllenhaal Admits Filming Sex Scenes With Jennifer Anniston Was 'Torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal acting alongside Jennifer Anniston was not easy.

The 'Enemy' star opened up about his experience working with the 'Friends' star.

“[Filming the sex scenes] was torture, yes it was,” Gyllenhaal said on the show as he laughed. “But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both.

Gyllenhaal who had a crush on Anniston back then said ''Weirdly, love scenes are awkward, because there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it? That doesn’t turn me on,” he continued. “It’s oddly mechanical. And also it’s a dance, you’re choreographing for a camera. You can get in it, but it’s like a fight scene, you have to choreograph those scenes.''

Jake said the pillow technique was used 'That was just preemptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie. I think that was actually a Jennifer suggestion, she was very kind to suggest it before we began. 'She was like, 'I'm putting a pillow here'',' Gyllenhaal recalled.

In April 2016, Gyllenhaal joked to PEOPLE that working with Aniston was "rough."

The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl'