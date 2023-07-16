James Charles loses brother after child grooming allegations

ALBAWABA - James Charles opens up about child grooming allegations against him.

Makeup mogul James Charles revealed that his brother cut contact with him after Charles was accused of inappropriately contacting minors.

In 2021, James Charles caused a fuss on social media as he was accused of exchanging messages with underaged boys, and the makeup artist revealed that he has not contacted his brother in two years.

A number of internet users came forward to accuse Charles of inappropriate behavior towards underaged boys, and in Charles's defense, he claimed he was unaware of how old the teenage boys were.

AFP

After the allegations came to light, James Charles got canceled, and now in a new interview, James revealed he accepted his mistake and spoke about the issue further.

Charles said: “I don’t want to sit here and f**king mope and whine and cry, because nobody wants to hear it. I had to do a lot of thinking. Like, Okay, babe, this is your fault. No, you’re not a pedophile. No, you’re not a f**king groomer. No, you’re not a predator. But you made a big mistake."

"I was mortified, absolutely mortified.” speaking on the moment he found out they were underaged teenage boys.

Charlies went on to reveal that since the allegations. his younger brother, Ian Jeffrey cut contact with him,

“I see a lot of people saying, ‘Oh my god, nothing ever happened to him, he got away from this scot-free with no sort of repercussions', that is so far from the truth. It certainly wasn’t an overnight thing where now I’m slaying again.”