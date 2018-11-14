James Corden Goes Shopping for $210,000 With Migos on Carpool Karaoke (Video)

Rap Trio Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos joined James Corden for the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke. (Source: The Late Late Show with James Corden - Youtube)

Rap trio Migos joined Late Late Show host James Corden to perform a number of their hit songs in the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke.

Migos entered into Corden's car on Tuesday and rapped together their hits "Walk It Talk It," "Bad and Boujee" and "Motorsport," alongside Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."

Corden, after discovering that the group is carrying $210,000 on them, goes shopping with Migos who want to change the late night host's style.

Migos picks out an outfit for Corden, which includes a silver jacket and white pants.

"I feel like a recently divorced dad who is going through a breakdown," Corden said.

The segment also included Corden unsuccessfully trying to incorporate children's instruments into Migos' music.