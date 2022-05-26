James Corden Shares Emotional Speech Amid Texas 4th Graders Shooting

On Tuesday, a shooting occurred in Texas elementary school, where 19 kids and 2 teachers were shot dead.

And on James Corden's late night show, the host opened up about the tragedy that took place, Corden delivered an emotional speech expressing his sadness for those affected by tragedy.

James said: ''As a father I can’t imagine the horror of that phone call, When I drop my kids off at school this morning and kiss them goodbye, it doesn’t cross your mind that that could ever be the last goodbye.

The thought of that phone call — that your child is the victim in a mass shooting — is beyond comprehension as a human being. I’m so deeply sad for the families of these children, the trauma of the survivors and for the future that these kids will never see.”

The TV host added: 'I am constantly shocked by the number of people who must think this is an OK byproduct to never make meaningful changes to gun laws. It doesn't make sense to me,'

'You have a problem, you solve it. You're on the forefront of medicine, of technology, of innovation. When there's a world war, you are the ones we turn to. Yet on this issue, America is one of the most backward places in the world,' he said.

Corden also pointed out that there have been no school shootings in the U.K., Japan or Australia this year, while there have been 27 in the United States in 2022.

'Nothing will change. Gun money will continue to get in the way of morality, 'Words of thoughts and prayers will come from our leaders, but I fear change never will.'

'I hold out hope that this country will eventually wake up and change this senseless gun culture. My heart simply goes out to every single person in Texas tonight.' He concluded.