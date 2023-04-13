Jamie Foxx gets hospitalized

ALBAWABA - Jamie Foxx got hospitalized in Atlanta after a medical complication.

Actor Jamie Foxx was transferred to the hospital on Tuesday following a medical complication that his family revealed.

Foxx's family shared on Wednesday that the actor experienced medical complications, they shared: "We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday."

The statement read: "Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

The statement was shared on Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx's Instagram.

No details were shared regarding the medical emergency.