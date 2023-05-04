Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized more than 3 weeks

ALBAWABA - Fans and loved ones are sending prayers to Jamie Foxx.

Per TMZ, actor Jamie Foxx has been hospitalized for over three weeks now following a medical emergency the comedian suffered last month.

On April 12th, Foxx's daughter Corrine shared an Instagram statement: "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

And on May 3rd, Foxx himself shared an update to his fans thanking them for their continuous support, he wrote: "appreciate all the love, feeling blessed."

No details have been confirmed regarding the reason behind his medical issue.

Foxx served as a co-host for the music game series, Beat Shazam, but after the medical complications, the 55-year-old will not return as co-host and will be replaced.

Rumors claim that Nick Cannon will replace the game series actor.

Before Foxx's hospitalization, he was in Atlanta working on a film alongside his co-star Cameron Diaz, and since the medical emergency, a stunt double is reportedly filling in the Oscar Winner's role.