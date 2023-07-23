  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Jamie Foxx shares 1st statement amid hospitalization

Jamie Foxx shares 1st statement amid hospitalization

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published July 23rd, 2023 - 06:12 GMT
Jamie Foxx's medical complications remain a mystery.
Jamie Foxx's medical complications remain a mystery.

ALBAWABA - Jamie Foxx breaks silence and shares his first statement amid health issues. 

Also ReadVaccine blinds and paralyzes Jamie FoxxVaccine blinds and paralyzes Jamie Foxx

In the statement, Jamie Foxx told his fans that "he went to hell and back" and is on the road to recovery. 

Foxx has been recovering since April, with an unspecified medical issue, the actor's update was given in a three-minute emotional video where he shared: “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through and I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you I just didn’t want you to see me like that man."

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show,” he added. “I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

Foxx still did not mention the reason behind his medical emergency, but the 55-year-old said that he felt like he went to hell and back, and assured his fans and loved ones that his "road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work."

The actor went on to thank the medical staff who helped him get better and showed gratitude to everyone who sent well wishes messages. 

Also ReadVaccine blinds and paralyzes Jamie FoxxJamie Foxx's family prepare for the worst amid health crisis

Back in June, it has been claimed that Foxx suffered partial paralysis as a result of COVID Vaccine complications, the vaccine allegedly caused Foxx to suffer a blood clot in the brain and reportedly caused the actor to lose eyesight.

Mike Tyson shared on the PBD podcast that Jamie Foxx suffered a stroke. However, details of Jamie Foxx's medical complications remain a mystery.

 

Tags:Jamie Foxx

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now