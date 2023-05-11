Jamie Foxx's family prepare for the worst amid health crisis

ALBAWABA - Looks like Jamie Foxx's health is going downhill and fans and loved ones are concerned.

According to new reports, Jamie Foxx's family reportedly prayed for the worst following a medical emergency.

It all started when Foxx suffered a medical emergency in April and was rushed to the hospital, but his family did not share further details regarding his health status, but shared updates that the actor's health was improving.

However, his condition remains alarming as the actor is still being monitored by doctors and healthcare workers.

Per a source, Foxx entered the hospital on April 12, and an unknown source stated: "He wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to okay. His friends and family are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst!"

Earlier this week, Foxx took to his Instagram account to thank his friends, family, and fans for their continuous support, he shared: "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

The health status of the actor has not been confirmed yet.