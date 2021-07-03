Janelle Monae Releases New Single 'Stronger'

Janelle Monáe is back with new music.

The 35-year-old singer and actress released the song "Stronger" on Thursday.

In "Stronger," Monáe sings about supporting each other and standing up for people's rights.

"Some of the friends taught me how to dream / Some of the friends taught me how to fight / Even those times when we don't agree / We know we all tryna save the same day / We don't the life without the liberty," she sings.

Monáe recorded "Stronger" for the Netflix animated series We the People. The series consists of 10 shorts that combine civics lessons with new original songs.

H.E.R., Bebe Rexha, Brandi Carlile, Daveed Diggs and other artists also recorded songs for We the People.



"The entire project was about finding ways to talk about things that have become very partisan and not take sides," series creator Chris Nee said in an interview with The New York Times.

"With the Second Amendment, we made sure that both sides were represented and that the images of both sides were onscreen for the exact same amount of time."

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama executive produced the series as part of their multi-year deal with Netflix.

Netflix released a trailer for the series in June.

We the People premieres Sunday, the Fourth of the July, on Netflix.

Monáe released her third studio album, Dirty Computer, in 2018. She released "Turntables," a song for the documentary All In: The Fight for Democracy, in September 2020 and performed the song on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in March.