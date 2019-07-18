Janet Jackson and 50 Cent to Perform in Saudi Arabia

More high-profile stars are set to perform in Saudi Arabia as part of the Jeddah World Fest, with superstar singer Janet Jackson along with American rappers 50 Cent and Future and R&B artist Chris Brown heading to the Kingdom.





“We can’t wait to see this incredible icon in Jeddah,” the Jeddah Season Twitter account said of Jackson, one of the most successful female solo acts of all time.

All stars will be performing in Saudi Arabia for the first time.

The concert on Thursday will also include performances from musician Steve Aoki and singer Liam Payne and MC Super duo R3WIRE & VARSKI.

The music festival is part of the Jeddah Season of activities which falls under the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage’s (SCTH) ambitious program of seasonal entertainment for the Kingdom.

Tickets are available at: www.jeddahworldfest.com.