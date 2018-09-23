Jannel Parrish Reveals Her Father in Law Died Just Weeks Before The Wedding

Buck died at age 74 on August 26 (Source: janelparrish / Instagram )

Janel Parrish has revealed her father-in-law, Buck Long, was killed by a drunk driver, just weeks before she was set to marry his son, Chris.

The actress, 29, shared the heartbreaking news with her fans in an emotional message posted to her Instagram account on Saturday.

Buck died at age 74 on August 26, just weeks before Janel married his son in Hawaii on September 8.

'A few weeks ago, we got the awful news that my now father in law was tragically killed by a drunk driver on his beloved Sunday motorcycle ride,' Janel began in the emotional post.

'Words can't explain the feeling of losing someone to something so senseless... something that could have been prevented. Please read about his life, and if you're moved by his story, help donate to MADD to help make sure this doesn't happen to anyone else. Link in my bio. Love you Buck.'

In the post, Janel included a snap of Buck appearing to give a toast to Janel and his son.

Another photo was of Buck taking a break from his motorcycle ride out in the great outdoors.

Buck was killed after he was allegedly struck by an 18-year-old intoxicated driver during his Sunday morning motorcycle ride, according to MADD.

The suspect was apprehended by police after authorities found the driver in a ravine.

Janel married Chris in Hawaii just weeks later.

The actress revealed in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly: 'Marrying my dream man in my home of Hawaii surrounded by family and friends was a dream.'