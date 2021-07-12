  1. Home
Jared Leto is The New Face For Memes!

Published July 12th, 2021 - 01:22 GMT
Jared Leto was among the celebrities to attend Saturday night’s UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

The Joker star started trending on Twitter because of his 1970s-inspired outfit, including slicked-back hair, large retro-look sunglasses and a bandana around his neck.

The singer is famous for making a statement with his choice of outfits.

And on Saturday, surrounded by A-listers including Addison Rae, Donald Trump, Sia, and Odell Beckham Jr.Odell Beckham Jr., Leto seemed to have missed the assignment altogether. 

Fans couldn't wait to turn Leto into a meme, Twitter was flooded with funny pictures resembling him  to the groovy wardrobe sported by Don Knotts’ Mr. Furley from “Three’s Company” and “Scooby Doo” sleuthFred  

''Jared Leto with the boondocks saints vibe at the fights.'' one fan wrote.

Others believed that the 49-year-old looked like 'every Scooby-Doo character.

"Jared Leto looks like he's about to sell a s—load of product at my mom's Tupperware party in 1989," one Twitter user wrote.

Scroll down for more of the hilarious memes.

 

 


