Jared Leto is The New Face For Memes!

Jared Leto was among the celebrities to attend Saturday night’s UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

The Joker star started trending on Twitter because of his 1970s-inspired outfit, including slicked-back hair, large retro-look sunglasses and a bandana around his neck.

The singer is famous for making a statement with his choice of outfits.

And on Saturday, surrounded by A-listers including Addison Rae, Donald Trump, Sia, and Odell Beckham Jr.Odell Beckham Jr., Leto seemed to have missed the assignment altogether.

Fans couldn't wait to turn Leto into a meme, Twitter was flooded with funny pictures resembling him to the groovy wardrobe sported by Don Knotts’ Mr. Furley from “Three’s Company” and “Scooby Doo” sleuthFred

Jared Leto with the boondocks saints vibe at the fights. pic.twitter.com/5KKhQMsO1u — ANDREW (@thebrighten) July 11, 2021

''Jared Leto with the boondocks saints vibe at the fights.'' one fan wrote.

Others believed that the 49-year-old looked like 'every Scooby-Doo character.

jared leto dressing like every scooby doo character plus a couple of villains https://t.co/QMK4tToJv4 — jar-jar da girl (@autogynelivia) July 11, 2021

"Jared Leto looks like he's about to sell a s—load of product at my mom's Tupperware party in 1989," one Twitter user wrote.

Jared Leto looks like he's about to sell a shitload of product at my mom's tupperware party in 1989 pic.twitter.com/NWCyUMcyo1 — Chad Opitz (@chadopitz) July 11, 2021

Scroll down for more of the hilarious memes.

Jared Leto lookin like a bad bitch at the fights #ufc264 pic.twitter.com/NKZho6Gb7I — Matt Collins (@Matttweets24) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto looks like he was picked to star in a Three's Company prequel all about a young Ralph Furley 🤣 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/8ouLdmQUbB — Big J (@BigJyeSupreme) July 11, 2021

Damn Jared Leto look like he plays jazz flute after a few wine coolers #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/dvYUjcEerp — Here4theluls (@bichazwhiteboy) July 11, 2021

Jared Leto making some bruh's uncomfortable and I'm here for it.

🤩💋🔥 pic.twitter.com/YqOcqTA3OZ — Christie Mayer (@IDzine01) July 11, 2021