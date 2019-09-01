Jason Derulo to Host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards With Haifa Beseisso in Abu Dhabi

Nickelodeon and the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi have revealed that the inaugural Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 will be hosted by none other than US singer Jason Derulo and Dubai-based Palestinian YouTube star Haifa Beseisso.





For the first time in Middle East, Abu Dhabi will host the slime-and-surprise-filled event that is loved by kids around the world, featuring performances, “slime” moments and a fun-packed entertainment show.

Aminux, Nora Fatehi and Maritta and Al-Waleed Hallani are the first big names confirmed for the award ceremony, which takes place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on Sept. 20. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks in the run up to the show.

“The stature of the lineup of talent we are announcing today underscores the desire of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and its partners to establish the UAE capital as a global leader for family-friendly events and as a destination that delivers the best in entertainment and activities to visitors and residents alike,” said Saeed Rashed Al-Saeed, destination marketing director at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“And with even more star names yet to be revealed, the first ever Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to be held in the Middle East is guaranteed to be an unmissable event, which will no doubt help boost visitor numbers to our emirate.”

Tracey Grant, vice president content and channels for Viacom International Media Networks Middle East, said: “Nickelodeon is dedicated to putting kids first and the Kids Choice Awards Abu Dhabi are a perfect example of how we deliver on that commitment. We are thrilled to confirm that beloved stars from around the region will be performing at the KCA Abu Dhabi.”

Moroccan singer Aminux is one of the biggest stars on his country’s urban pop scene.

Fatehi, a Canadian-Moroccan dancer, model, actress and singer will perform her hit songs at the awards.

Two members of the Lebanese Hallani family musical dynasty will make a special appearance at the awards, with Maritta and Al-Waleed taking to the stage.