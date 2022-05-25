Jason Momoa Fights For Amber Heard's Role in Aquaman

New updates in the Depp vs Heard trial, as Amber Heard's co-star actor Jason Momoa took the stage to testify.

A witness for Amber Heard, Momoa claimed he was adamant she keeps her role in the Aquaman sequel.

Former Hollywood producer Kathryn Arnold also took the stand on Monday, as a witness evaluated Depp's claims for damages as a result of Heard's op-ed as well as Heard's claim for damages based on comments from Depp's lawyer that her allegations were a 'hoax.'

Arnold claimed that Amber was nearly cut from the movie's sequel, and the only reason she stayed with the cast was because of her on-screen love interest Jason Momoa who fought for her to keep her part.

Arnold stated that Amber's character Mera had a 'strong romantic arc the entire film and some great action sequences.' and soon was told that her role had been 'diminished leading to her role being reduced, and the reason behind all that was the lack of chemistry between Jason and Amber, which Arnold eventually denied.

Amber's reputation went downhill amid being exposed as an abuser in the famous Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard trial, and during Arnold's testimony she said that people ''like her work but they can't work with her because every time her name is mentioned the negativity flares up again.''

Arnold said that right now it 'doesn't make sense' for Hollywood to currently hire Heard and 'her world has been silent in terms of opportunities.'

Arnold said that Heard's total estimated loss was between $45million and $50million.

On another story, Jason Momoa recently worried his fans as he suffered a head injury that lead to him getting an MRI scan.

Momoa, 42, posted the image, in which he was seen laying outside the cylindrical scanner for the scan.

He wrote, “You got to break some eggs to make an omelette. aloha j. thankful for my ohana and friends.”