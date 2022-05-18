Video: Amber Heard LIES in Court About Using Divorce Money

Amber Heard could face a police probe amid lying in court.

And recently, Heard finally admitted to not paying the donations she promised to pay to ACLU amid claiming she have made the contribution.

After she and Johnny Depp divorced in 2016, Heard said she would split the $7million settlement between the Children's Hospital Los Angeles and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).



On Monday, the actress said that she failed to keep her promise of donating the money to the nonprofit organization because Johnny sued her for 50 million dollars, thus suffering a financial crisis.

Earlier, in 2020, the Aquaman actresses said under oath that she had donated the entire settlement to charity, and in 2018, she said, '$7million in total was donated - I split it between the ACLU and the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles. I wanted nothing.'

But in court, Heard admitted that she has not made the donation, 'because Johnny sued me for $50million in March of 2019.' Heard said.

'I fully intend to honor all of my pledges. I would love for him to stop suing me so I can.'

An ACLU Chief Operating Officer revealed that so far, only a total of 1.3 million has either been donated by Heard or on her behalf.

Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft asked why Heard accepted a $7million settlement from Depp.

Heard said: 'I didn't care about the money. I was told if I didn't agree to a number it could be overturned, we would never settle. I took far less than what they were offering and what I was entitled to.'

Heard claimed she donated the money to charity because she was 'never interested in Johnny's money.' She said 'I just wanted my safety and my future and he compromised that….I wanted him to leave me alone. I've been saying that since 2016.'