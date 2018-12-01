Jay-Z Verse on 'What's Free' is Not Against Kanye West

Jay-Z got words for Kanye (Twitter)

Jay-Z insists his verse on 'What's Free' wasn't intended as a diss against Kanye West.

The New York-born rap star's verse on the track - which features on

Meek Mill's new album 'Championships' - has widely been perceived as an insult directed towards Kanye, but Jay has taken to Twitter to clarify that wasn't his intention.

In a rare post on the micro-blogging platform, Jay - who hadn't tweeted since June 2017 - wrote: "The line clearly meant don't pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat) now go pick up Meek album . Drake and Meek on there together . (sic)"

On the much-discussed track, Jay - who is married to pop star Beyonce - raps: "No red hat, don't Michael and Prince me and Ye / They separate you when you got Michael and Prince's DNA, uh / I ain't one of these house n***** you bought / My house like a resort, my house bigger than yours."

Then, Jay - who has kids Blue Ivy, six, and 17-month-old twins Rumi and Sir with Beyonce - seemingly compared his wife to Kanye's spouse, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West.

He raps: "My spou... (C'mon man). My route better, of course."

Jay and Kanye, 41, were previously close friends, but the 48-year-old star admitted earlier this year that they were taking a break from each other.

He said during an interview with David Letterman: "That's my brother.

"We're beyond friends. Really, like literally, my little brother is Kanye, and like your little brother, things happen sometimes ... Do you have siblings? You guys ever have a falling out? It's like that. That's your sibling forever.

"We don't come from the same mom and dad, but I watched Kanye without an album. The thing I respect about him is he is the same person who interrupted our studio session, stood on the table and started rapping. We were like, 'Could you please get down?' He was like, 'No! I am the saviour of Chicago!' He didn't even have a record."