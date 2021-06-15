Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Reese Witherspoon For ''The Morning Show''

Picking up right from the show's dramatic season finale, the leading ladies must navigate the ramifications of exposing their fictional network's rampant history of misogyny, sexual misconduct and toxicity live on-air.

The trailer for their second season, released Monday, begins with a voiceover of Bradley (Witherspoon), saying: 'We should just tell the truth quickly. They're gonna cut us off.'

Afterward, Aniston's character, Alex, makes headlines for leaving The Morning Show to Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup)'s dismay after telling Bradley she knows all the 'attention' of their stunt is going to 'land' on her.

Footage then pans from Witherspoon laying down alone in her bed looking anxious to Aniston sipping a cup of tea at a remote cabin in a light blue turtleneck.

'Let me make this simple, we have to get Alex back,' Cory later tells crew members of The Morning Show, who remind him she 'publicly left the show.'

After he pays her a visit to persuade her to return to TV, she replies: 'I don't want to. I'm not coming back.

As Bradley continues with the show, she talks about feeling blindsided.

'They hurt me! This is about them doing things behind my back,' she says in her dressing room, before getting in a heated argument with Cory.

After feeling placated by him telling her 'it's all going to work out,' she fires back: 'Don't tell me it's gonna work out.'

Alex goes on to reflect on the 'cost to success and fame.'

Meanwhile, Steve Carell, whose character Mitch Kessler was fired amid sexual misconduct allegations, grapples with being hated over his actions.

'There will always be a part of me that wants to be like,' he says. 'I never wanted to be this person.'

Alex and Bradley are also seen at odds as they discuss their friendship.

'Everything changed in a minute,' Bradley yells as they stand outside an elevator together. 'The whole world changed. I thought we were a team.'

Alex replies: 'Honestly, Bradley, a friendship with you seems like a bountiful journey.'

The final seconds show Alex doing a sit-down interview with Julianna Margulies, who makes her debut on the series as reporter Laura Peterson.

The official logline, according to THR, reads: 'Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two finds the Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.'

The series showrunner Kerry Ehrin told EW, the season will follow the star-studded cast as they 'emerge from the wreckage' from that decision.

'We see what the world looks like outside of the war zone,' Ehrin said. 'Everyone's trying to find their footing in a new universe.'

The Morning Show, which was suppose to return last November but was delayed due to COVID-19, will be available to stream via Apple TV+ on September 17.