Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Backstage Secrets of the Friends Reunion

She recently reunited with her five legendary costars for a historic look back at a beloved television show.

And on Thursday, Jennifer Aniston made light of a costume detail from the Friends reunion special, which also harkened back to a particular wardrobe item favored by her iconic character Rachel Green.

The actress, 52, uploaded a duo of funny posts to her Instagram Stories, targeting the sleeveless turtleneck she was seen in for the HBO Max special.

The first was a cartoon from the funny pages of New Yorker magazine, showing a woman pointing a knife at the shirt in question hanging from a hanger in the closet.

The caption underneath exclaimed, 'What time of year are you for!'

The next entry in Aniston‘s Stories was a collage of her character Rachel in several episodes from the iconic series, wearing various versions of the same sleeveless garment.

As commentary on the wardrobe phenomenon, the Cake actress captioned the slide with a simple woman shrugging emoji.

Earlier this week, Jen posted more behind-the-scenes photos from the Friends reunion to her social media.

Perhaps the most humorous of all was a snap of former castmate David Schimmer's reaction to meeting Justin and Hailey Bieber who made a surprise appearance during the HBO Max special.

Jennifer also shared a snap of herself taking a selfie with co-stars Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, and Matthew Perry.

She began the caption of the thoughtful post by writing: 'Still basking in all the love from the #FriendsReunion. Thank you each and every one of you [heart emoji].'

Another image in the gallery was a selfie of Aniston with James Burrows who directed the first season of the highly popular sitcom.