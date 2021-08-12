Jennifer Aniston Shares Shirtless Photo of ex Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston wishes ex-husband Justin Theroux a happy 50th birthday by sharing a shirtless snap of the actor.

The Friends star shared two images to her Instagram story, the first snap which was captioned 'Happy birthday JT' features Theroux dressed in a suit and tie with a raised eyebrow and his dog at his side.

Her second story she posted a shirtless snap of the director and actor, Theroux wore a white visor and showing off a gold ring to the camera.

''Truly one of a kind. LOVE YOU!'' Jen wrote.

The former lovers have previously traded birthday tributes on social media since they split in 2018.

Justin posted his own birthday message on his Instagram, telling his followers that for him 50 looked "dumb and hilarious."

"As a kid, I couldn't begin to imagine what 50 looks like … and yet of course it looks like this," he wrote. "Both dumb and hilarious at the same time."

“Thank you life. Subverting my expectations for 5 decades. Always funny, always profound … You win again.” he wrote.

Jennifer and Justin were married from 2015 until they announced their split in February 2018 with a statement saying they had made the decision at the end of the previous year.

Earlier this year Justin opened up about the divorce, ''This decision was mutual and lovingly made it at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” their announcement read.

Earlier this year, he revealed the pair are still friendly, ''We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship''