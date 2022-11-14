Jennifer Aniston's Father Passes away

ALBAWABA- John Anthony Aniston, died on Friday at the age of 89, Father of Jennifer Aniston.

The 53-year-old actress posted numerous pictures of her and her father, John Anthony Aniston, over the years on Instagram as a homage to her late father.

The character of Victor Kiriakis on Days of Our Lives, which he performed starting in July 1985, made John a well-known actor.

John Anthony Aniston was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2017 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the performance, and in 2022 he was given the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award.

"Sweet papa, John Anthony Aniston, Jennifer Aniston wrote. One of the most gorgeous people I've ever known was you.

"I am very happy that you ascended into the sky pain-free and in peace. And no less on 11/11!

"You always had the right moment." That number now has an even deeper significance for me in the future. I promise to adore you forever.

"Don't forget to visit," she added.

John Anthony Aniston and his ex-wife Nancy Dow, who passed away in May 2016, shared Jennifer.

He left Nancy in 1979, when Jennifer was ten years old, after 11 years of marriage.

John also had a son, Alexander, With Sherry Rooney, his second wife, whom he met while co-starring on the television show Love of Life,

Written By: Lara Al-Nimri