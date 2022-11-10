Jennifer Aniston reveals fertility struggles

ALBAWBA - Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her pregnancy trials and going through 'failed' IVF.

The Friends stars revealed that she has no regrets going through the journey, the actress shared that it was a difficult period for her, according to her, she privately went through it in her late 30s and 40s, while under media scrutiny.

During an interview with Allure, Jennifer said: "I was trying to get pregnant," she said. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it."

She went on to add that she has zero regrets trying, she added: ''I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today, The ship has sailed."

Later in the interview, Jennifer Aniston opened up about her past relationships, and talked about her divorces from Brad Pitt and Justin Threoux.

She said: ''And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child," she added. "And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point."

Jennifer added that she has no plans to ever get married again, but is hoping to find love at some point saying: 'Never say never, but I don’t have any interest, I’d love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, ‘I need support.’ It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.''