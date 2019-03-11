Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Announce Their Engagement

Jennifer Lopez is Engaged to Baseball player Alex Rodriguez (Source: jlo / Instagram)

Follow > Disable alert for Alex Disable alert for Jennifer Lopez Follow >

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

Star Jennifer Lopez is Engaged to Baseball player Alex Rodriguez

The duo first started dating in February 2017, They announced their engagement on their Instagram accounts This Saturday.

Rodriguez, 43, captioned the Image 'She Said Yes' with a red heart, the image portrayed Jlo's hand with the enormous engagement ring as he's holding her hand showing off the ring



The singer also shared the image on her Instagram page and captioned it with eight red heart.

Jennifer got married three times: Ojani Noa, Marc Anthony, and back-up dancer Cris Judd.

The 'Ain't Your Mama' hitmaker shares 11-year old Twins, Maximilian and Emme with Anthony.

Alex and Jennifer's Engagement comes nearly seven weeks after the couple celebrated their two-year anniversary on Feb. 3rd.