Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Again!

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram last night to share 'major announcement' to her 202 million followers.

The Jenny From The Block hitmaker announced the news of her official engagement to the Deep Water actor, Ben Affleck, 18 years after their first engagement, which makes their second engagement a distinguished love story.

Lopez shared the video clip that showed a black screen and her wedding ring at first, then the camera moved to her face, and she appeared wiping the tears of joy from her face while looking at her green diamond ring.

Earlier, rumors were spreading that the couple are actually engaged as the actress was seen shopping while wearing a diamond wedding ring, and finally, the news was confirmed when Jen announced the happy news on her personal blog.

This is the second time that Jennifer Lopez and Affleck are officially linked to each other, as they had officially announced their engagement 18 years ago, but then separated, where Ben ended up dating Jennifer Garner, and Jennifer got linked to former baseball player Alex Rodriguez.