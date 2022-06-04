Jennifer Lopez to Get Generation Award at MTV Movie & TV Awards

  1. Home
Published June 4th, 2022 - 06:52 GMT
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez accepts the Icon Award onstage at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio/AFP

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will be honored at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Lopez, 52, will receive the Generation Award at the awards show Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Generation Award is a lifetime achievement award celebrating actors "whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names."

Previous recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock and Jamie Foxx.

Lopez has starred in such films as Selena, The Cell, The Wedding Planner and Hustlers. She also starred on the NBC series Shades of Blue and served as a judge on American Idol and World of Dance.

The singer and actress is the subject of the new Netflix documentary Halftime, which premieres June 14.

Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

