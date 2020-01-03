Jennifer Lopez Hopes for Golden Globes Glory

She's hoping for Golden Globes glory on Sunday where she's in the running for a Best Supporting Actress award for her acclaimed performance in Hustlers.

And on Thursday night, Jennifer Lopez wowed on the star-studded blue carpet for the Palm Sprints International Film Festival gala, which saw her presented with the coveted Spotlight Award.

The actress and singer, 50, pulled out all the stops in a floral gown with a watercolour effect and a dramatic train as she arrived on the arm of her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44.

Lopez 's dress proved to be a show-stopping sight as it boasted a stunning print of pink roses and vibrant green leaves with a watercolour effect.

The gown was cinched at the waist and boasted a pretty full midi skirt, and added to the girl ensemble with pale pink heels.

Jennifer wore her hair styled in a voluminous bun and accessorised her beautiful look with floral-shaped diamond and emerald earrings and carried her essentials in a pink clutch bag.

J Lo completed her look with dramatic makeup that included shimmery red eye-shadow and long black lashes, plenty of blusher and a lovely pink lip gloss.

Meanwhile Alex cut a dapper figure as he proudly supported his bride-to-be during her night of glory, and opted for a simple black suit with a white shirt and long black tie.

The former Yankees star documented the evening on his own social media as he took some snaps while Jennifer posted for photographers.

Alex and Jennifer announced their engagement in March 2019 after two years of dating, and it will be Jennifer's fourth marriage and Alex's second.

Charlize Theron, who was to receive an International Star Award for her performance as controversial journalist Megyn Kelly in Bombshell, made a fashion statement with her chosen outfit.

The statuesque South African, 44, chose a strapless check dress belted at the waist and with a black netting upper bodice and long sleeves.

She added strappy black heels and styled her short blonde hair slicked across her forehead.

Renée Zellweger, 50, was on-trend in a black jumpsuit that paired a ballerina dress-style bodice with tailored tuxedo trousers.

She posed up a storm in black stiletto heels and her blonde hair was swept back from her face.

The actress was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her performance in Judy and she was joined on the red carpet by the director of the Judy Garland biopic, Rupert Goold.

Salma Hayek, 53 was on hand to present an International Star Award to Antonio Banderas and also opted for a pretty black dress with a diamante-studded bow neck detailing for the gala event.

The 53-year-old looked gorgeous in a long-sleeved dress with silver bow at the collar and flounce detailing on the skirt at the front.

Antonio, 58, also cut a dapper figure as he prepared to accept the award following his recent performance in Pain and Glory, and arrived alongside his glamorous girlfriend Nicole Kimpel, 38.

British actress Cynthia Erivo ruled the red carpet in a midnight blue gown with metallic silver bodice and headscarf.

Erivo, 32, was feted with the Breakthrough Performance Award for her role in Harriet, a biopic about Abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

Laura Dern, the recipient of the festival's Career Achievement Award, arrived for the event in an eye-catching magenta coat that she wore draped over her shoulders.

The 52-year-old actress paired it with a full-length floral print dress with short sleeves and a high neck.

Joining Laura at the gala was Adam Driver, 36, her co-star in the drama Marriage Story, who was honored with a Desert Palm Achievement Award for the film.

Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach, 50, was also in attendance along with his partner, filmmaker Greta Gerwig.

Greta, 36, who directed Dern in Little Women, shimmered in a gorgeous purple dress with tassels across the bodice.

The film festival named Quentin Tarantino as its Director of the Year for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and he walked the red carpet in a black ensemble of buttoned up jacket, open-neck shirt and baggy trousers and loafers.

Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, recipient of the Chairman's Award for his jaw-dropping performance in Joker, brought along his mom as his date.

Phoenix, 45, looked casually stylish in a black suit and Converse sneakers while his mom Arlyn looked lovely in a lacey black frock paired with a black coat.