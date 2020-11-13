Jennifer Lopez, Maluma Join Same Stage at American Music Awards

The 2020 American Music Awards will feature a performance from Jennifer Lopez and Maluma.

The AMAs said Thursday that Lopez, 51, and Maluma, 26, will perform together during the awards show Nov. 22.

Lopez and Maluma will give a world premiere performance of their songs "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely."

Maluma, a Columbian singer, celebrated the news on Twitter.

"So excited to perform with @JLo for a special world premiere performance of 'Pa' Ti' and 'Lonely,'" he wrote.

The AMAs said the performance reflects the popularity of Latin music in 2020.



"The Lopez and Maluma collaboration emphasizes the undeniable crossover success of Latin music this year, as the show has also expanded categories in both Latin and hip-hop genres to match its overarching popularity," the show said in a statement.

Lopez and Maluma released "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely" in September. The songs appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming film Marry Me, a romantic comedy starring Lopez, Maluma, Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman.

Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Lil Baby and other stars will also perform at the AMAs, which air Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Taraji P. Henson will host the show.

Taylor Swift and Roddy Ricch lead the field of nominees. Both artists are nominated for Artist of the Year, along with Post Malone, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd.