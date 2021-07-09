Jennifer Lopez Moved in With Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez could be set to move in with Ben Affleck.

The ‘Hustlers’ star and the ‘Justice League’ actor recently rekindled their romance, and sources have now said things are going so smoothly between the pair that they could move in together “very soon”.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: “Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working. They plan on moving in together very soon.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently said she has "never been better" following her rekindled romance with Ben, which came after she broke off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez three months ago.

She said: "I'm super happy. I know people are always wondering, 'How are you? What's going on? Are you okay?' This is it. I've never been better.

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own. And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I'm at."

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker never mentioned Ben by name when she admitted she appreciates "all the love that's coming [her] way" and the "good wishes" from fans but she again stressed how happy she feels.



She added: "And I just want everybody to know that it's the best time. It's the best time of my life."

Ben, 48, and Jennifer - who has 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian with ex-husband Marc Anthony - previously dated in the early 2000s and a source previously claimed the 51-year-old star is hoping “lightning can strike twice” in her love life.

They said: "She’s 51 and has always put importance on chemistry.

"She’s wondering how many times lightning can strike. She feels like he has grown since they were together.”